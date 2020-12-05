William MALLARD

Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020
10:00 a.m.
MALLARD,
William (Bill/Willy):
Ex-Royal Navy. On Wednesday, 2nd December 2020, peacefully at Te Hopai Rest Home, aged 96 years. Loved husband of Mary (Dec). Loved and respected father of Robert, Andrew, Tom, Richard, Mary-Ellen, Sarah and Elizabeth. Much loved grandfather of his 18 grandchildren and his 22 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Hopai Rest Home, 51 Hospital Road, Newtown, Wellington or online at www.tehopai.co.nz/donations. Our special thanks to the Te Hopai staff especially the staff of the Kowhai Unit who cared for William over the past 14 months. You are amazing! William's memorial service will be held at the Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington, on Saturday, 19th December 2020, at 10.00am

Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 5, 2020
