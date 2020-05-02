MACAULAY,
William Hector (Bill):
On May 1, 2020 peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, in his 90th year. Devoted and cherished husband of Dorothy Dawn (dec). Loving father to Wayne & Kathy, Kevin (dec), Erroll (dec), Brent, Debbie & David, Mark & Shelley, & Carol Jane (dec). Adored poppa to 11 grand and 6 great-grandchildren. Life member & Patron of the Petone Rugby Club. Thanks and gratitude to the Te Omanga Hospice team for their loving care shown to Bill and family. A private cremation will be held. All correspondence to Gee & Hickton, PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on May 2, 2020