MABBETT,
William Haslett (Bill):
Peacefully on 23 April 2020, aged 94. Dearly loved husband of Barbara for nearly 67 years. Much loved father of Catherine (Matthews), Helen (Hobday), Deborah and Margaret, and father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather to their spouses and families. Many thanks to those from Nurse Maude, Wellington Hospital and Selwyn Sprott Village who have looked after Bill in the last year. A private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Zealandia would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 25, 2020