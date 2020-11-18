HARRIS, William Peter (Bill):
On Sunday 15th November 2020. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Peggy. Dearly loved Dad of Carl and Lucy, Adele, Monique (dec), Meegan and Michael Hally. Cherished Grandad Bill of Pheona, Grant and Shane, Miranda, Chloe and Chelsea, Kathryn and Thomas and his beloved great-grandchildren. In later years friend and companion of Jenny.
"He had a spark for life, a twinkle in his eye and a great story to tell".
A sincere thank you to Wellington Hospital emergency department for their kind attention to Bill. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held on Friday 20th November, at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2020