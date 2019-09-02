HARPER, William (Bill):
Of Scotland/Waikanae. Passed away at Palmerston North Hospital on 30th August 2019. Aged 68 years. Loved husband of Janne and loved Dad of Tori and Dayna. Father-in-law to Steve and Grandad to Annabelle. A remembrance of Bill's life will be held at I.C. Mark Ltd, The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street, Levin, on Wednesday 4th September 2019 at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Massive thanks to I.C.U. staff at Palmerston North Hospital for their amazing kindness and care. In lieu of flowers donations to the staff at St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Thank you.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2019