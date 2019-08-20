HALLETT,
William Duncan (Bill):
On August 19, 2019, peacefully at Charles Fleming, Waikanae. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of Lucy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Margaret, Linda & Gordon. Loved grandad of Karen, Neil and Claire. Great- grandad of Megan, Lexie, Hudson, Zach, Flynn and Mason. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, PO Box 7060, Wellington 6242, would be appreciated or left at the service. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Thursday, August 22, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 20, 2019