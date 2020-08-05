William GERRIE

Service Information
Gary Pickering Funerals Ltd Masterton
1 Waltons Avenue
Masterton, Wellington
5810
063777160
Death Notice

GERRIE, William (Bill):
19.5.1951 - 31.7.2020
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by those who adored him, after a short battle with cancer. Loving husband of Wendy. Adored father of Lisa & Eddie. Loved father-in-law of Scott & Helen. Amazing Poppy to Jess, Callum, Jack, Sam & Cooper. Best brother to Steven & Jim. Loved brother-in-law to Linda (deceased) & Jacinta, Robyn (deceased), Kevin & Ngaire, Adrienne & Steve. Loved uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. Funeral to be held at 1.00pm on Friday 7th August at Whenua Tapu Crematorium, Plimmerton. Prior to this, the family will be at Karehana Bay, Plimmerton, at 12.00pm, for those who wish to join Bill as his family take him to his favourite place one last time.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 5, 2020
