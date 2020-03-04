GEORGE,
William Michael (Mike):
Peacefully on 27th February 2020 , aged 74 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Rachael & Colin, Helen & Matt and Richard. Mike will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Oliver, Jacob, James, Lucy and Finn, and warmly regarded by Dot. The family wish to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Wellington Hospital, Mary Potter Hospice and most recently Coastal Villas for the care they have taken in comforting Mike. Messages to 'the George family' may be posted to PO Box 2010, Raumati Beach 5255. In accordance with his wishes, a private family service for Mike will take place. An open memorial afternoon tea celebration will be held at the Otaihanga Boating Club, Paraparaumu, on Friday 6th March at 1.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 4, 2020