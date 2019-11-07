FINCH,
Don (William Oscar Donald):
RNZAF WWII. Aged 95, at Huntleigh Home on 4 November 2019, with family. Dearly loved by his family. Loved husband of the late Esme for 67 years, his children Geoff (dec), Christine and Susan (dec), son-in-law Brian McKenna, grandchildren and their partners Catherine & Andy Cooper, Liz & Allan Atkinson and Patrick & Liz McKenna, and his great-grandsons Cameron and Brennan of whom he was very proud. Special thanks to, the staff at Huntleigh Home and to SYLO, the Sing Your Lungs Out choir, who have been Don's whanau for the last five years. In lieu of flowers donations to SYLO (the COPD Choir Trust) in memory of Don would be appreciated – https://givealittle.co.nz/org/sylo or can be left at the service. Don's funeral service will be held in St Mary's Anglican Church, 176 Karori Road, Karori, on Saturday 9 November, at 9.30am, followed by a private family burial in the natural burial section of Makara Cemetery beside Esme and Geoff.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 7, 2019