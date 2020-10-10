EDWARDS,
William Anthony (Tony):
Formerly of Wainuiomata. On October 8, 2020 peacefully at Hutt Hospital aged 59 years. Much loved husband of Linda, dad of Michael & Marie, son of Scouse (Joseph Alan) & Lainey Edwards and mum Mary Patricia Edwards (dec) and brother of David and Peter & Sonya Edwards. Loved son-in-law of Margaret and David Henare (dec).
"Loved and will be
missed by all"
A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, Cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Thursday, October 15th at 2.00pm and will be followed by cremation at Akatarawa Crematorium. All messages to "the Edwards family" C/- PO. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 10, 2020