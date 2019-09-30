DOHERTY, William (Bill):
Of Morisons Bush. On 28th September 2019 peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital surrounded by family. In his 89th year. Dearly loved husband of Shirley for 56 years. Much loved and respected 'Pops', father and father-in-law of Corlette and Steve (deceased), Leslie and Fiona, Peter and Carol, and Odette. Dearly loved Grandad of Sophia, Jessica (deceased), and Olivia. Loved and respected friend of Daryl. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Wellington Free Ambulance (Wairarapa Service), P.O. Box 601, Wellington 6140 would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A Service for Bill will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Doherty family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 30, 2019