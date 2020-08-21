CLARK,
William Charles (Bill):
On 18th August 2020 (suddenly) at home. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Loved father and father-in-law of Joelene and Austin, Gregory and Marama, Douglas and Honor. Dearly loved grandad of Harris, Finlay, Sam, Billie, Olivia, Archie, Rhiannon and Rory.
"In lieu of flowers donations to Bill's Horse Racing Account would be most appreciated."
A service for family and close friends will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Saturday 22nd August 2020, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In accordance with Covid 19 restrictions numbers will be limited to 100. Bill's service will be live streamed via: www.oneroomstreaming.com
Event ID: richmond
Password: CPYSXL
Messages to the Clark family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 21, 2020