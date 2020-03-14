CLANCY,

William Michael (Fr Bill):

Peacefully at Summerset Village, Whanganui, on Thursday 12th March 2020, in his 95th year and 70th year of ordination. Respected Priest of the Archdiocese of Wellington. Son of the late John and Mary Clancy of Callan, County Kilkenny, Ireland. Brother of the late Patrick, John and Richard. Treasured uncle to his nephews and nieces in Ireland and Australia, John, Mary, Margaret and Richard; Robert, Sean, Mary, Liam and Paul. Beloved friend and pastor to many. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St Anne's Catholic Church, Raine Street, Whanganui, on Tuesday 17th March 2020, at 1.30pm, to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. Vigil service will be held in the church on Monday evening, 16th March 2020, at 5.30pm.

Dempsey & Forrest

Locally Owned



