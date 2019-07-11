William CASTLE

CASTLE, William David:
Passed away peacefully after a time of illness on July 8, 2019. Much loved husband and soulmate of Susan, and brother of Andrea, Janine and Phil. Life member of the Taraua Tramping Club, and former engineer with the Wellington City Council. A special thanks to the wonderful care provided by both Vincentian Home, Wellington and Kandahar Court, Masterton. Donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. A gathering to celebrate David's life will be held at 2.00pm, Monday, July 15, at Tararua Tramping Club clubrooms, 4 Moncrieff St, Mt Victoria. Messages to 48 Mortimer Terrace, Wellington 6021.
Published in Dominion Post on July 11, 2019
