CARTHEW,
William John (Bill):
QSM, Ret. J.P.
Of Pahiatua, on Wednesday 9 September 2020, peacefully at Waireka, Pahiatua, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Di. Much loved Dad of Tim and Nikki, and Simon and Pascale. Treasured Opa of Ben, Jessica, and Luca. Loved brother of David (deceased), Peter (deceased), Russell and Dara, and Graham and Ann, brother-in-law to Chris and Jan Bendall, and Pauline and Peter Russell. In lieu of a floral tribute, donations made to Pahiatua St John Health Shuttle, PO Box 128, Pahiatua, would be appreciated. Messages to Carthew Family, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A Family Service to farewell Bill has been held and a Memorial Service for him will be advised.
Monarch Funeral Home Ltd
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 12, 2020