CARROLL,
William Rautu (Jim):
J.P. and Maori Warden.
Kua hinga te Totara i te waonui a Tane.
Passed away on 20th November 2019, at Hutt Hospital surrounded by whanau after a short illness, having recently celebrated his 80th birthday. Soulmate of Pip (née Tatere). Respected Dad/Pop of Dwane, Sharn, Candy, Holden, Bryce, Regan, Terry, Stan, Pipiana and Debbie. Loved Papa/Poppy of all his mokopuna and mokopuna tuarua. Loved son of the late Meretehuinga Tamihana Potangaroa and John Hape Potangaroa (Pop Jack). Jim will lay at Kokiri Marae, Seaview, from Thursday, 3.00pm until Saturday. He will then return home for his tangihanga at Te Ore Ore Marae, 85 Te Ore Ore Bideford Road, Lansdowne, Masterton. His funeral service will be held at 11.00am, on Monday 25th November, followed by burial at Ahipanepane Urupa.
He uri o Te Hika a Papauma.
Ka kite te tamaiti o Rehua, Ka tu te toka tu moana.
Tihei Kahungunu!
Haven Falls Funeral Home
Wellington
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 22, 2019