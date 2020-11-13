CARDNO,
William Henry Clark (Bill):
Regt No. 690072, Craftsman, C.M.T. Of Carterton. On 7th November 2020, peacefully at Lansdowne Court, Masterton. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pauline (They were married for 50 lovely years). Loved father and father-in-law of Rodney and Jo, Blair, Karen and Shane Taplin. Cherished Grandad of Shane; Daniel, and Kelsi and a loved Great-Grandad and Great-Great-Grandad.
"Always in our hearts"
A special thanks to the staff of Lyndale Manor for their care of Bill during the past 3 years. In accordance with Bill's wishes a private family service has been held. Messages to the Cardno Family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton or can be left on Bill's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 13, 2020