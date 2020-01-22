BURTON,
William Antony (Tony):
07.08.1942 - 17.01.2020
Passed away peacefully on Friday, 17th January 2020, aged 77. Survived by his adoring family. Beloved partner of Dinah Priestley, and wonderful father and father-in-law to Stephanie & Mark, Victoria & Logan, Nikki & Tim, Justine & Alan, Tandi & Michael. Creative "Grumps" to Liffey, Rajesh, Hazel, Elliot, Cassidy, Nicholas, Tessa, Ethan, Olive, Huxley and Alexa. Special thanks to the staff at Mary Potter Hospice for their amazing kindness and genuine care for us all. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Mary Potter Hospice or the Wellington Free Ambulance is preferred. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at St Andrew's on the Terrace, 30 The Terrace, Wellington, on Saturday, 25th January at 3.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 22, 2020