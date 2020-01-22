William BURTON

Service Information
Broadbent & May - Funerals Naturally
22 Palmer Street
Aro Valley, Wellington
049745076
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 p.m.
St Andrew's on the Terrace
30 The Terrace
Wellington
View Map
Death Notice

BURTON,
William Antony (Tony):
07.08.1942 - 17.01.2020
Passed away peacefully on Friday, 17th January 2020, aged 77. Survived by his adoring family. Beloved partner of Dinah Priestley, and wonderful father and father-in-law to Stephanie & Mark, Victoria & Logan, Nikki & Tim, Justine & Alan, Tandi & Michael. Creative "Grumps" to Liffey, Rajesh, Hazel, Elliot, Cassidy, Nicholas, Tessa, Ethan, Olive, Huxley and Alexa. Special thanks to the staff at Mary Potter Hospice for their amazing kindness and genuine care for us all. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Mary Potter Hospice or the Wellington Free Ambulance is preferred. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at St Andrew's on the Terrace, 30 The Terrace, Wellington, on Saturday, 25th January at 3.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 22, 2020
