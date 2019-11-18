BURNS, William James:
On November 15, 2019 peacefully at Hutt Hospital, Lower Hutt; aged 81 years. Loved husband of the late Patricia, and father of Kevin, Patricia and John. Grandfather of Patrick and Oliver. Brother of John, Patrick, Mary (all deceased). Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Cnr Pine Ave & Main Street, Upper Hutt on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11.00am followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Rosary will be recited in the above mentioned church on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 6.00pm. Messages may be sent to "the Burns family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2019