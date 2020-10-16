BIRCH, William Arthur (Bill):
Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Wellington Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Catherine. Loved father of Heather and Edwin Rose; Robyn and Russell McLeay; Susan and Andrew Stewart; Anthea and Mathias Ericsson (Sweden). Loved Grandad of Kylie, Hamish and Paige, Mitchell and Victoria; Rebecca, Laura and Joshua, and Hanna; Kate and Jack; Hugo and Fred. Great-Grandad of Pippa and Hazel. Former woodwork teacher at Fergusson Intermediate, 1966-1996. A thanksgiving service to honour the life of Bill will be held at the Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street, Upper Hutt, on Monday, 19 October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Akatarawa Cemetery. Special thanks to the wonderful staff in both Hutt and Wellington Hospitals for their caring and loving support. In lieu of flowers, Bill requested that donations be made to Mobile Mission Maintenance.
"As for God, His way is perfect"
2 Samuel 22 v 31
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020