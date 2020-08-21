BEACHEN,
William Henry (Buddy):
Buddy passed away on Anzac morning, April 25, 2020, during Level 4 lock down. Our girls have now come back from Australia. Elisabeth, Kim, Carey, Rachel and families would like to invite family and friends to join us to celebrate Buddy's life, in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier, on Tuesday, August 25, at 2.00pm. Due to the current funeral restrictions numbers are limited, so please RSVP to either Elisabeth, or Beth Shan on 835 9925 or [email protected] No flowers please, instead a donation to The Injured Jockey's Fund may be left at the service, and would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 21, 2020