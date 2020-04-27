BEACHEN,

William Henry (Buddy):

Buddy passed away peacefully at Elmwood House, Napier, aged 82 years, on ANZAC morning - April 25, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Elisabeth for nearly 60 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Kim and Reza, Carey and Jason, Rãchel and Peter; grandfather of Alexandria, Brittany and Courtney; great-grandfather of Summer, Fleur and Musa. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Pauline and John, Betsy and Paul. A special thank you to all the staff at Elmwood House for their kind and compassionate care in looking after Buddy for the last three months. According to Buddy's wishes he has been cremated. A memorial service to celebrate Buddy's life will be held at a later date, when the girls can come over from Australia. Messages to 35 Nelson Quay, Ahuriri, Napier 4110.





