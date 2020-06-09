Willem BRAAKMAN

Guest Book
  • "Our condolences to your family from the staff and..."
    - Lesley Quinn
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Kingswood
corner King and Cairo Streets
Upper Hutt
View Map
Death Notice

On June 5, 2020 peacefully at his family home in Upper Hutt, aged 73 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Michelle and Andrew McKay, Claire and Joseph Booth, and Helen and Bojan Legner. Loved and adored Grandad of Lliam and Cooper; James, Alexander, Marko, and Susan. A funeral service to celebrate Willem's life will be held in Kingswood, corner King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa, All messages to the "Braakman family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.

Published in Dominion Post from June 9 to June 10, 2020
