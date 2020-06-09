BRAAKMAN,
Willem Hendrikus:
On June 5, 2020 peacefully at his family home in Upper Hutt, aged 73 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Michelle and Andrew McKay, Claire and Joseph Booth, and Helen and Bojan Legner. Loved and adored Grandad of Lliam and Cooper; James, Alexander, Marko, and Susan. A funeral service to celebrate Willem's life will be held in Kingswood, corner King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa, All messages to the "Braakman family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from June 9 to June 10, 2020