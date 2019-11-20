Wilhelmus ZWART

Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Rosary
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 p.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
cnr Main Road and Stanley Street
Wainuiomata
View Map
Requiem Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
cnr Main Road and Stanley Street
Wainuiomata
View Map
Death Notice

ZWART,
Wilhelmus Margaretha (Wim):
On 16 November 2019 at St Joseph's Home of Compassion, aged 91 years. Loved husband of Johanna. Loved Dad of Peter & Rae, Michael & Andrea, Yvonne & Des, Irene & Mike, and Monique & Tony. Loved Opa of his 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church, cnr Main Road and Stanley Street, Wainuiomata, on Friday, 22 November 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Taita Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited in Church on Thursday, 21 November at 7.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 20, 2019
