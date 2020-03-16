ELLIOTT,
Wilfrid James (James):
Of Otaki. On March 14, 2020, at Wellington Hospital. Aged 79 years. Dearly beloved husband of Lucy. Adored father of Kim, Randall, Carmen and Ferne. Loved Grandad of Ethan, Chloe, Sage, Sarn and Heath.
'Peacefully asleep'.
Privately cremated. A memorial service to celebrate James' life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata St, Waikanae, on Friday, March 20, at 2.00pm. Messages to the Elliott family, PO Box 300, Waikanae 5250.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020