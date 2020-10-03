GLOVER, Wilfred (Wilf):
On 27th September 2020 aged 90 years peacefully at Huntleigh Retirement Village. Loved husband of Betty, father and father-in-law of John and Suzanne, Graham and Jill and granddad to Rachel and Clare and great-granddad to Mya and Bryson. A private funeral service has been held for Wilf. Thank you to the nursing staff at Huntleigh Retirement Village for their care of Wilf. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. Messages can be sent to Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Aro Valley, Wellington 6011, Contact number – 04 385 0745.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 3, 2020