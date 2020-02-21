SANDLE,
Prof. Weston James (Wes):
ONZM, FRSNZ
On February 19, 2020, peacefully at Ross Home and Hospital, Dunedin, with family at his side; in his 85th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Pat, loved father and father-in-law of Alison and David (Wellington), Tony and Mary-Line (Cologne, Germany), beloved Grandad to William, and Daniel; Zoé, and Isabelle, loved brother of Wendy, Brian, Rod, Nick, and their families. Funeral details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Hearing Association Dunedin would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Sandle family c/- DX Box YX15033, Dunedin 9012.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 21, 2020