Wesley VAUGHAN

Death Notice

VAUGHAN,
Wesley Anthony:
Passed away peacefully on Friday 3 January 2020 after a time in care. Pappa was born on the "8th of the 8th" 1934 and leaves behind his wife Sally, having recently celebrated 61 years of marriage. Father to Glynis, Keith, Paul and Lynn. Father-in-law to Enver, Theresa, Celeste and Sean. Grandfather to Tandia & her partner Matt, Aidan, Caelan, Emma and Adam and great-grandfather to Indie. A final memorial service farewell will be held at the Salvation Army Church (695 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt) on Friday 10 January at 10.30am.

Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 6, 2020
