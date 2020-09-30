PAHAU, Wereta Wairakau
(aka Rackie):
05.05.1942 – 30.06.2020
Hei whakamihi!
Our whanau have been overwhelmed by the support and aroha we have received over the past few months. From our whanau to you all, we send our love, blessings and sincere thanks to everyone who joined us to farewell and celebrate our beautiful taonga, Husband, Dad and Papa. All of the tributes, flowers, text messages, emails, Facebook messages and putea aroha - he miharo! Rack worked with many organisations, government departments, Marae, whanau and friends over the years and we thank you all for your unwavering support. A special mihi to our Te Mangungu, Orongomai and Hiruharama whanau for your manaakitanga and aroha. We are truly grateful!
Moe mai e te Papa
Takoto mai e te kuru pounamu
I eke ai nga hiahia, i tutuki ai nga wawata i tumanako tia
Haere, haere, haere ki to kainga tturu.
