Acknowledgement

PAHAU, Wereta Wairakau

(aka Rackie):



05.05.1942 – 30.06.2020





Hei whakamihi!



Our whanau have been overwhelmed by the support and aroha we have received over the past few months. From our whanau to you all, we send our love, blessings and sincere thanks to everyone who joined us to farewell and celebrate our beautiful taonga, Husband, Dad and Papa. All of the tributes, flowers, text messages, emails, Facebook messages and putea aroha - he miharo! Rack worked with many organisations, government departments, Marae, whanau and friends over the years and we thank you all for your unwavering support. A special mihi to our Te Mangungu, Orongomai and Hiruharama whanau for your manaakitanga and aroha. We are truly grateful!



Moe mai e te Papa



Takoto mai e te kuru pounamu



I eke ai nga hiahia, i tutuki ai nga wawata i tumanako tia



Haere, haere, haere ki to kainga tturu.



Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 30, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers