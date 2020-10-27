WenZhen LUO

Death Notice

LUO, WenZhen:
She passed away peacefully on 22nd October 2020, aged 100. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of LiMing and Jung, LiPing and ZhangPei, LiRong and ShengWei. Loving grandmother to Dianne, Robert, Ben, Sam, Calvin and their partners. Adored Tai Po to Cameron, Isabel, Joshua, Jessie, Charlotte, Gemma, Cyrus and Cayla.
You will be forever in our thoughts and we will
miss you dearly.
A special thanks to the caring staff at Elderslea Rest Home. WenZhen's funeral service will be held at Croft Funeral Home, 2 Osborne Place, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 29 October 2020 10.00am, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 27, 2020
