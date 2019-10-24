McMILLIN, Wene Margaret:
Passed away peacefully in Taupo on 22nd October 2019, aged 88 years. Loved and cherished wife of the late Rex. Dearly loved daughter of the late Bligh and Katie Gribbin. Loved and admired cousin of us all. A service to celebrate Wene's life will be held at The Founders Lounge Chapel, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo, on Friday 25th October 2019, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice Trust Inc, PO Box 950, Taupo, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications with Wene's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019