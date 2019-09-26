WILLIAMS,
Wendy Prudence:
Peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital on 24th September 2019, aged 65. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jane & Selwyn Tomlin, and Linscott Williams. Loved aunt of Vickie & Antony Rowden; Nigel & George Tomlin; and Hamish Tomlin; Guy, Cameron, Jannah; Eve, Lilie and Hugo. A celebration of Wendy's life will be held at the St Luke's Church, 158 Main Street, Greytown, on Monday 30th September 2019, at 1.30pm. Thanks to the nursing staff for their care and consideration. Messages to PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society are appreciated.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 26, 2019