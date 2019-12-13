ROUTLEY, Wendy Anne:

12.04.1954 - 10.12.2019

The time has come for me to say farewell to my beloved family, and the friendship and loyalty of my friends. You have all enriched my life. Wendy was called home to be with her Lord and Saviour on December 10, 2019.

Psalm 73:25-26

Whom have I in heaven but you? And earth has nothing I desire besides You. My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.

A private cremation has been held.





