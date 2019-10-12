MATTHEWS,
Wendy Gertrude:
On October 11, 2019, peacefully at Kenepuru Hospital. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Steve & Pam, Mike, Lyn & Ian. Adored and cherished grandma of Rachel & Brooke, Sam, Alex, Carl & Jenn, Lance & Nicole, Sarah & Liam. Great-grandmother of Indie and Luca. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army, PO Box 6015, Wellington 6141, would be appreciated or left at the service. A service to celebrate Wendy's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata St, Waikanae, on Wednesday, October 16 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 12, 2019