CUTFIELD, Wendy Stella

(nee Petersen):

Of Palmerston North. On Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 (peacefully) at Julia Wallace surrounded by her loving family. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved and devoted wife of the late Colin, loving and much loved Mum of Alison and Bob Lissington, Richard and Stephanie, and Katherine & Anthony Pattison, treasured Gran (Farmor) of James and Brittany, Katherine and Josh, Conrad, Charlotta, Georgia, Liam, and Rachel, loved sister of Phyl, and twin sister of George, and sister-in-law of Pat. A loving friend and family woman, an educator, a character. In lieu of a floral tribute, a donation made to Arohanui Hospice, P.O. Box 5349, Palmerston North would be appreciated or may be left in Chapel foyer. Messages to the Cutfield Family, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A very special thanks to the kind and caring Staff at Julia Wallace for their loving and devoted care of Wendy over many years. A service to Celebrate Wendy's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Friday, 28th June, 2019, at 1pm followed by private cremation.





