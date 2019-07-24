CRAIG, Wendy Gay:
Died at Assisi Home in Hamilton on Sunday 21st July 2019, aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of Alan, treasured mother of Michael, Kim, Kirsten and Hadley, and nana of her seven grandchildren. Much loved and inspiring friend and mentor to many. Friends and colleagues are invited to join Wendy's family for a celebration of her life at the University of Waikato's Academy of Performing Arts Centre on Thursday 1st August from 4.30pm. Free parking via gate 2B.
Published in Dominion Post on July 24, 2019