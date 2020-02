BURROWS, Wendy:Of Elsdon. Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, 20 February 2020, aged 70 years. Dearly loved wife of 53 years to David. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Conrade and Rangi, Marcia and Shane, Doug and Emma, and the late Michael. A loved nana and great-nana. Loved sister to Bill, and Gill. Loved by extended family in Wales. A loved friend and companion to Sal. Messages for the "family of Wendy Burrows" can be sent c/- PO Box 50 347, Porirua 5240. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Wendy's life will be held at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Tuesday, 25 February, commencing at 11.00am.