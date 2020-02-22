BURROWS, Wendy:
Of Elsdon. Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, 20 February 2020, aged 70 years. Dearly loved wife of 53 years to David. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Conrade and Rangi, Marcia and Shane, Doug and Emma, and the late Michael. A loved nana and great-nana. Loved sister to Bill, and Gill. Loved by extended family in Wales. A loved friend and companion to Sal. Messages for the "family of Wendy Burrows" can be sent c/- PO Box 50 347, Porirua 5240. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Wendy's life will be held at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Tuesday, 25 February, commencing at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 22, 2020