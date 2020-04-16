BARSBY,
Wendy Mary Annette:
Suddenly on 13 April 2020, at Wellington Hospital. Aged 74 years. Cherished wife of Christopher. Adored mum of Jacqueline, Samantha & Kristina. Loved stepmother of Gavin & Sarah, Martyn & Suzie. Loved nana of Jeremy, Zoe, Haylee, Nickiee, Charlotte, Jack & Heidi. Loved great-nana of Noah, Patrick, Amelia & Juniper. The family would like to thank the staff at Wellington Free Ambulance, the staff at Wellington Hospital ICU & Ward 5 North, and all the doctors that have cared for Wendy over the past 9 years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. A private cremation will be held at Akatarawa Cemetery, followed by a service at a later date.
"Wherever you travel,
I'll be there"
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 16, 2020