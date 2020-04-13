FROGGATT, Wayne Nelson:

Loved husband of Glenys. Loving father of David and Amy, Heather and Terry Woods. Pop to his four grandchildren and great-grandchild. Brother of Gary (Auckland), Grant (Christchurch), and Hylton (Hamilton). The family would like to give particular thanks to Stefan and Chunhua Thevassen for their support over the last couple of years, and acknowledge all those friends who have been ringing us over the recent weeks. Your kindness has been appreciated. Thank you to the staff at Cranford Hospice and Taradale Masonic Rest Home. A Celebration of Wayne's life will be held at a later date. Details will be advised. Messages C/- The Froggatt Family, P.O. Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.





