CHAPMAN,
Wayne Seymour:
On Monday, 27th January 2020, peacefully at Wellington. Dearly loved husband of Marie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Anna and Dane, Chris and Emma, Ricky and Jenny. Loved "Grandad Wayne" of Tessa, and Connor; Chloe, and Lena. Loved stepfather of the late Justine. Loved brother of Garth, Andrea, and the late Pru. Mentor to Dr Robert O'Reilly. In lieu of flowers donations to the Malaghan Institute: www.malaghan.org.nz/support-us/make-a-donation/ or the Solicitors Benevolent Fund: www.givealittle.co.nz/org/solicitors. Donations may also be left at Wayne's service. Messages to "The Chapman Family" may be placed in Wayne's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366 Kilbirnie. A service to celebrate the life of Wayne will be held at the Alan Gibbs Centre, Wellington College, 15 Dufferin Street, Mt Victoria, on Saturday, 1st February 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020