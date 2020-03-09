Warwick WRIGHT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warwick WRIGHT.
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Cornwall Manor
corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street
Lower Hutt
View Map
Death Notice

WRIGHT, Warwick Barraud:
Died peacefully after a short illness on March 6, 2020, aged 73 years. Dearly loved soulmate and husband of Julie. Loving father of Wendy and Cam, and Kirsty. Loved brother of Sally. Special thanks to all of the staff at Hutt Hospital for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30 814, Lower Hutt 5040. A funeral service for Warwick will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2.00pm thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Wright family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.

logo
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.