WRIGHT, Warwick Barraud:
Died peacefully after a short illness on March 6, 2020, aged 73 years. Dearly loved soulmate and husband of Julie. Loving father of Wendy and Cam, and Kirsty. Loved brother of Sally. Special thanks to all of the staff at Hutt Hospital for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30 814, Lower Hutt 5040. A funeral service for Warwick will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2.00pm thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Wright family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020