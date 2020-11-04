Warwick BURLING

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Elliotts' Chapel on Cameron
414 Cameron Road
Death Notice

BURLING,
Warwick Francis (Silver):
17 October 1947 -
3 November 2020
Left this world peacefully in his sleep. Very much loved Dad of Steve & Tracee, Michelle, Philippa & Bruce, and Charlie (deceased). Proud Grandad of Caleb, Madison, Bodie (deceased), Phoebe, Aidan & Molly; Riley, Cooper & Ollie. Great-Grandad of Odin & Reid. A celebration of Warwick's life will be held at Elliotts Chapel on Cameron, 414 Cameron Road, on Saturday 7th November, at 2.00pm.
