Warwick AVERY

Death Notice

AVERY, Warwick Malcom:
On 17 October 2020, Warwick passed away after a short Illness at Sevenoaks. In his 83rd year. Much loved Dad to Martin & Jackie, Vivienne & Pete, Lesley & Dave, Stephen (dec). Loved husband to Wendy (dec). Stepdad to Christina & Craig, & Bruce. Loved brother of Murray & Liz and Vern (dec). Loved G-dad to Larissa & David, Casey & Ihaia, Emma & William, Leiani, Daniel, Thomas & Luke, and their partners. Loved Poppa to Lindsay & Bradley, Ryan & Brooke. Great-G'dad to 12 little ones.

We will miss you very much Dad, as will your friends from all over the country. May you and Wendy be at peace together once more looking down on our family.

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 28, 2020
