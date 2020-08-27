VOSS,
Warren David ("Oscar"):
Fierce on the blind side, fearless on the water and twinkle-footed on the dance floor, now off chasing the sun after passing away very peacefully in the comfort of family on Monday. A doting dad to Shelley, Richie and Sam, grandad to (little) Oscar and Ollie, father-in-law to Matt (aka "Mattress") and much loved friend of so many.
"When we dance, we know you'll be right here, dancing along side us"
Special thanks to Areta and Betti for all the amazing adventures that you took him on, and to the incredible staff at Te Whare Ra Uta, Kenepuru, who cared so lovingly for him to the end. A service will be held for Oscar at St John's Anglican Church on Friday, enquiries can be directed to [email protected]. Please hold the flowers and send him your thoughts. Messages may be left in Warren's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 27, 2020