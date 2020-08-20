PLIMMER, Warren James:
Peacefully on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, in Wellington, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Anne; much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Sally & Chris, Hamish & Catherine, and Simon. Special Grandad of Henry, Olivia & William; Sophie, Charlie, Johnny & Hugo; and Ben, Sam & Annabel. A private service is to be held in Wellington. A memorial service will be held in Taihape at a later date. Thank you to all the fabulous staff at Te Hopai for the wonderful care and company they gave to Warren and our families. All messages to the "Plimmer family", c/- P.O. Box 1977, Wellington 6140.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 20, 2020