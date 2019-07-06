NELSON, Warren:

The Nelson family wish to acknowledge the support of many people on the recent sudden death of Warren Nelson. Particular thanks to the Police and Search & Rescue for their efforts in finding Warren. Thanks to Irene and Brian Nelson who co-ordinated the funeral service. Thanks to those who acted as pallbearers and to those who gave such positive eulogies. Above all thanks to those who attended the funeral service, who sent encouraging messages to the family or supported Warren throughout his life. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of your kindness and thoughtfulness.



