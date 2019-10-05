LEECH, Warren Bryan:
Of Whitby. On 30 September 2019, very peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family after a very courageous battle. Aged 64 years. Adored husband, soulmate and best friend of Dianne. Dearly loved father of Aaron and Megan and their partners Ally and Sean. Treasured Grandad (DD) of Tureia, Wiki-Zane and Mahina. Dearly loved big brother of Debra (USA), loved brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Special thanks to Jonathan Graham, the Wellington Oncology team, the wonderful staff at Mary Potter Hospice, and especially the team at Kenepuru Medical Day Clinic for their wonderful care and support of Warren. Messages for 'The Family of Warren Leech' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. In accordance with Warren's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 5, 2019