KENNEDY, Warren James:

20th November 2020 age 54 - peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice. Adored husband of Christine, Father to Corey, Sarah, Hannah, and Tom. Grandfather to Thea and Summer. Stepfather to Leonie and James. Brother to Rena, Rita, Michael, Tony and David.
'Quite simply the best bloke
I have ever known'


logoForever in my heart
- you are my love.

Warren will be at home Monday followed by a private cremation for immediate family only on Tuesday. No flowers - donations please instead in his name to Te Omanga Hospice.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 24, 2020
