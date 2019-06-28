HUGHES, Warren Dudley
Leaver (Hughie):
Passed away on Wednesday 26th June 2019, aged 85 years. Much loved husband of the late Nola and father and father-in-law to Paul and Raewyn, Miles and Christine, and Nigel and Jo. Loved Grandfather to Amy and Ross, Kate and Hamish, Ryan, and Lauren, Samantha and Tom, and Edward and Ben. Proud Great-Grandfather to India, James, Sophie, George, Annabel and Tom. A service will be held at Beauchamp Funeral Home, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston, on Monday 1st July 2019, at 2.00pm. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 28, 2019