WOLSTENHOLME,
Walter Raymond (Wally):
94 years. 14 Squadron LAC #45708 (Japan); 16 NZ FD Regt BDR #203589 (Korea). Beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Macintyre) for 61 years. Father of Paul & Liz, Mark, David & Sharon, Elaine & Ivo. Grandfather of Jim, Serena, Pam, Glenn, Chris, Lauren, Ryan, Lydia and Jacob. Great-Grandfather of Jonti, Tahlia, Lily, Amehia, Lincoln, Leah, Ashley and Amelia. Brother of the late Joan & Rex Byers; the late Enid & Doug Goodwin. Remembered by Megan, Emma, Lauren, Kendyl and their families. Our thanks to Shona McFarlane and Te Omanga Hospice staff for their dedication and compassion. A service to celebrate Wally's life will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt on Friday the 16th August, 2019, at 1.00pm. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 13, 2019